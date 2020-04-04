Wisconsin granted federal disaster declaration to help counties during COVID-19 pandemic

Wisconsin has been granted a major disaster declaration, which will provide access to Public Assistance programs for all 72 counties and federally recognized tribes as the state deals with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The declaration, announced by Governor Tony Evers Saturday afternoon, means that the Federal Emergency Management Agency will be providing reimbursement for emergency protective measures taken by Wisconsin and local governments as they deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

The declaration also authorizes direct Federal Assistance, allowing governments that lack the capability to perform eligible emergency work and debris removal to request that the work be done by a federal agency.

“I am grateful for the swift action of the federal government in reviewing our request for a major disaster declaration,” Gov. Evers said in a release. “The assistance granted today will help ensure Wisconsin can gain access to critical assistance as we continue our work to respond to this pandemic.”

Under the declaration, FEMA provides 75 percent of eligible costs, while the remaining 25 percent is the responsibility of the state and local agencies.

According to the governor’s office, the declaration covers assistance to public entities and will cover eligible projects submitted by counties, cities, townships, tribes and certain private, not-for-profit organizations.

Local governments in the declared counties are now eligible for federal assistance and should contact county emergency management directors for further information.

