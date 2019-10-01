Wisconsin giving grants for veteran entrepreneurs

Governor Tony Evers is handing out thousands of dollars in grant money to help out veteran entrepreneurs.

More than $400,000 will go to various organizations to provide training and other aid for veterans looking to become entrepreneurs.

Amy Pietsch, the director of Venture Center, says that veterans will receive $2,500 in seed money to help launch or grow their business once they have successfully completed the training.

The Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs has provided over 1 million dollars has been provided to help veteran entrepreneurs since 2016.