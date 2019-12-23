Wisconsin gas prices are below national average for holiday travel

If you're driving for the holidays you might want to make sure you purchase your gas in the state before you travel elsewhere.

Experts at Gas Buddy say Wisconsin’s gas prices are below the national average; which means drivers should plan to fill up their tanks before leaving the state if they want to save some money.

Currently, the national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.4 cents per gallon in the last week bringing the average to $2.53 a gallon. If you are traveling to the east you can expect gas prices to range from $2.20 to $2.70. The west coast could be as high as $3.40.

Gas prices are expected to stay steady as we head throughout this week.