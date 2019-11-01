Wisconsin firefighter's widow says post office named for him is amazing

A building in Sun Prairie will soon bear the name of the city's fallen hero. President Donald Trump signed a bill Thursday to name the post office in honor of fire Capt. Cory Barr.

"I'm kind of an ink dry kind of person so until Trump actually put his signature on it and you know I didn't wanna get my hopes up," says Abby Barr, Cory's widow.

She learned the president had signed legislation re naming the post office in honor of her husband Cory, who died last year responding to a deadly natural gas explosion in Sun Prairie.

"To have a federal building named in Cory's honor is it's just amazing and I don't think people fully grasp and understand how much of a true honor that is. It'll have a whole new meaning when I do go there."

The idea for the name change was born just weeks after the explosion from Wisconsin's US Senators and Rep. Mark Pocan.

"It's a government building a post office it'll be here 100 years from now. That means 100 years from now will still be remembering what Cory Barr did for us on the night of July 10, 2018. I think that's pretty special," says Madison Mayor Mayor paul esser.

The mayor says he would like to have a ceremony when the name change officially happens.

Congressman Pocan says it's important to remember Barr and the firefighters who were injured last July.