Wisconsin family sues state's Division of Motor Vehicles

The family of Wisconsin woman is suing the state's Division of Motor Vehicles after the woman broke her wrist when an agency employee told her she had to walk without her cane to renew her license.

It happened in West Bend, with the federal lawsuit saying that making applicants walk without a can or crutches as a condition of getting a driver’s license violates the Americans with Disabilities Act.

After the fall, the employee told the woman she would need a medical examination before she could renew her license because she had fallen.

