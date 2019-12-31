Wisconsin experiences warming temperatures and wettest year on record

The year 2019 will go down in the record books as the wettest year for Wisconsin to date. In fact, the entire upper-Midwest had its wettest year in 2019.

Lake Wausau floods a park in mid-April, 2019.

Climate data analyzed by Climate Central shows the 2010 decade was the warmest decade for the United States in the past five decades. In Wisconsin, winter is the fastest warming season, increasing its average temperature by 5 degrees over the last five decades. That might not sound like a big deal, but those changes have great impacts.

It also may be difficult to feel this change day-to-day, especially with some long bouts of cold in recent memory, like the 2013-2014 winter that saw wind chills down to -50 degrees.

"You still could have your below average weeks, months, years and that's not out of the ordinary because the climate is different than weather," NewsChannel 7 Meteorologist Austin Kopnitsky said. "Weather is what's happening every day, that's what it's currently doing outside. Climate is the overall trends."

Wausau, Wisconsin, the United States, and the rest of the world are seeing temperatures rise.

"Those few extra degrees that are up there, that adds more room for more moisture to build up, that means more prolonged rainfall events, heavier rainfall, more severe activity," Kopnitsky said. "Even this year, we saw the number one wettest year on record in Wisconsin."

Wausau is just under that record mark, but Kopnitsky expects as the final official year-end totals come in, Wausau will also have its wettest year.

Wausau's snowfall totals are also trending up, with winter in Wausau warming by about 4 degrees over the last five decades.

However, it's not just weather that is impacted by the temperature change. The maple syruping season is starting sooner, farmers have a longer growing season, though this year was a wet one. The USDA reported 2019 to be the second slowest corn harvesting year to date. A longer growing season also means allergy season is sticking around longer.

Mosquitos are living up the wetter environment. Ground nesting birds are having a more difficult time reproducing. Certain fish species are reaching uncomfortable water temperatures. Algea blooms are growing in size.

Even the Packers' frozen tundra has thawed over the decades.

These changes also impact winter activities like snowmobiling, skiing, and ice fishing. The average change in temperature over the winter still has Wisconsin below freezing during this season at just under 20 degrees, but a Climate Central analysis shows the number of areas in the country that have an average winter temperature below freezing is decreasing.