Wisconsin elk hunt applications due May 31st

You're odds of being selected are far from great, but if you are one of the lucky ones drawn, you're odds of success are tremendous.

Officials said bull elk aggressively fight over their breeding rights. / (MGN)

The deadline to apply for this year's Wisconsin elk hunt is Sunday.

Wisconsin's efforts to reintroduce elk started in 1995.

25 years later, there are two herds, one near Clam Lake in Northern Wisconsin, the other in Jackson County in Central Wisconsin.

"We started with only 25 elk and we now have about 300 elk in the northern population and about 100 elk in the central population, so things are slowly but surely starting to take off a little bit," says DNR Big Game Ecologist Kevin Wallenfang.

In 2018, the state launched it's first limited elk hunt, with 5 tags going to Wisconsin hunters and 5 tags to Native American tribes.

The DNR used that same formula last year, meaning 20 tags have been issued over the first two years.

19 of the 20 hunters successfully harvested a bull elk.

"Some great success out there, I mean the hunters have taken some really beautiful bulls, we had our first woman elk hunter last year and she got a very nice bull, we've not had a kid yet so I'm kind of hoping that maybe we draw a youth this year and we finally get our first youth hunter out there," says Wallenfang.

Wallenfang says 38,000 hunters applied for an elk tag the first year, with that number dropping to 23,000 last year.

With a few days to go before the May 31st deadline, the number of applications this year is at 24,000.

"It's a very low percentage likelihood that you're going to draw a tag, but you know every year people are drawing those tags and they're going on great hunts," says Wallenfang.

For each $10 application, $7 goes to elk management and research in Wisconsin.

Over the first two years, that's equaled $400,000.