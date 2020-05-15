Wisconsin drivers can now renew their licenses online

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is reminding drivers they can renew their licenses online and skip a trip to the DMV.

Drivers are eligible if they are between ages 18 and 64 and have not had a change in their ability to safely operate a vehicle.

“We are pleased to offer online renewal as an option,” DMV Administrator Kristina Boardman stated. “It is a safe, convenient way to conduct an important task, which normally required an in-person visit. We encourage all eligible drivers to complete the license renewal online.”

Beginning March 12, DMV offered extensions to licenses that expired during the public health emergency. These extensions will expire July 25, 2020. DMV will continue to offer extensions for anyone age 60 and older to protect their safety during this pandemic.

Click here to renew your driver's license online.

Drivers who renew online (wisconsindmv.gov/renewDL) will receive a confirmation email that they can immediately print and use until their new card arrives by mail within 10 days. The $34 renewal fee remains the same.