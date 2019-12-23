Wisconsin awarded $10M to address early childhood care challenges

Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday, Wisconsin has been awarded $10 million through the Preschool Development Birth to Five Grant to strengthen the state’s early childhood system.

The grant focuses on addressing challenges around equity, access, quality, and affordability in early care and education.

“The first years of a kid’s life set the tone for their future success,” stated Gov. Evers. “Right now, many families struggle to find affordable and reliable care for their kids before they reach school age. This grant provides us with an opportunity to clear some of those hurdles, and to connect the dots for our kids and their families.”

The grant will allow Wisconsin to collect better information about the needs of the early care and education system. That information will be used to create a state plan.

As part of the grant activities, the state will be looking at ways to improve recruitment, retention, and support of the early care and education workforce. Finding qualified employees and keeping them is often cited as one of the biggest challenges childcare providers face.

Wisconsin’s plan will also focus on bridging the gap between early childhood and school-aged programming and vulnerable and underserved children.

