Wisconsin appeals order to purge voter registrations

Wisconsin has appealed a judge's order to immediately purge voter registrations of more than 200,000 people.

A judge on Friday sided with conservatives in saying the state elections commission needed to deactivate voters who didn't respond to a mailing indicating if they have moved.

The judge entered his order on Tuesday and the state Department of Justice immediately appealed. The case is being closely watched as the affected voters come from more heavily Democratic parts of the state.

Democrats fear forcing them to re-register creates a burden and could negatively affect turnout in the 2020 presidential election.