Wisconsin able to test nearly 14K daily for COVID, cases to date at 10,418

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports as of Monday, people 409 have died of coronavirus in Wisconsin. That’s an increase of nine deaths from the previous day.

Statewide, 10,418 people have tested positive for the virus-- an increase of 199 positive cases from Sunday. The state currently has 51 active testing labs with a daily testing capacity of 13,795 tests.

Locally, Wood County reported two new cases, bringing its total to four. Marathon County reported an additional case, bringing their total to 25.

Of the total number of the state’s positive cases, 1,846 of patients, or 18% have been hospitalized.

As of Monday, 50% or 5,176 of the state’s total cases have recovered. And 46%, or 4,832 were recently diagnosed. The report states patients need to be symptom-free 30 days after diagnosis to be considered recovered.

DHS states the number of patients recovered from COVID-19 is defined as the number of confirmed cases who are currently alive based on Wisconsin state vital records system data and had one or more of the following:

• Documentation of resolved symptoms

• Documentation of release from public health isolation

• 30 days since symptom onset or diagnosis

So far, 108,033 have tested negative for COVID-19. That’s 2,870 more since Sunday.

Click here to view the case breakdown by county.

In central and north central Wisconsin Adams, Iron, Marathon and Waupaca counties have reported one death. Four deaths have been reported in Clark County. So far locally, Langlade, and Taylor have no confirmed cases, however, local health officials say it’s unlikely no cases exist in those counties.

