Wisconsin able to test for coronavirus

The Wisconsin Department of Health and the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene at UW-Madison are now able to test for coronavirus or the COVID-19 disease.

The agencies held a media briefing event Monday. Dr. Allen Bateman, assistant director of the communicable disease division at the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene said local and state agencies were provided with tests for the disease after the Center for Disease Control received the virus sequence from Chinese scientists. He said these tests were released under an emergency use authorization by the FDA, so only people who fit certain criteria will have their samples tested.

Those criteria include having symptoms of the virus, "and having traveled to areas where the infection is active within 14 days of when symptoms began or having had contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case. Additionally, people having severe lower respiratory illness that requires hospitalization, along with no other positive tests for influenza or other respiratory diseases may be considered for COVID-19 testing."

Positive results will be sent to the CDC for confirmation, but Tom Haupt, respiratory disease epidemiologist, and influenza surveillance coordinator said they do not have to wait for CDC confirmation to take action against the virus.

Jeanne Ayers, a state health officer, said the first person identified with the virus in Wisconsin has been released from isolation and is doing well. She said so far in the state, 18 people, including the first confirmed case, have been tested for the virus. Two of those tests are pending and the remaining have tested negative.

The news about COVID-19 has begun to impact travel agencies. The Stevens Point-based travel insurance company, Travel Guard has a message to customers saying, "Due to the recent and potential impact of the coronavirus, we are experiencing extremely high call volume."

Steve Youngblood, the director of operations for Holiday Vacations said their business has also been impacted.

"Through our communications with the CDC and our local operators, we've decided to cancel two trips so far," he said. "We've canceled one to Vietnam and we've canceled one to Italy, but otherwise, as of right now our trips are all operating as scheduled."

He said their team is always planning to keep customers safe and know where the closest hospitals and medical facilities are should emergencies happen. He said they also look at the risks associated with the location of their trips during the planning process and assess whether it is safe for people to travel there.

"People are nervous. They're calling for guidance and asking us what our plans are as this progresses and are we paying attention and watching. I think mostly, people want to know that we're not sending them out into a dangerous area," he said.

He said compared to similar infectious outbreaks like SARS and MERS, the level of concern from customers is higher.

During the media briefing, Haupt said they recommend people traveling back from areas like China, Iran, Italy, Japan, and South Korea do a limited self-quarantine and self-monitoring for symptoms. He said if you do begin noticing symptoms you should call your local health department for the next steps.

For people traveling domestically or in other areas of the world, Haupt said to use basic health safety practices like washing hands, keeping hands away from your face, and covering your cough.