Wisconsin Valley Fair works with local police to ensure safety

Over the next six days, more than 140,000 people are expected to attend the Wisconsin Valley Fair at Marathon Park in Wausau. Both the Wausau Police Department and Valley Fair coordinators say security officers will have a presence throughout the week to ensure safety.

“We try to be aware of any risk that could ever happen, obviously we want a safe and happy event,” said Jodi Langenhahn, Valley Fair Administrator. “We are working with the local police departments to keep things safe.”

First Responders will also have a 911 dispatch center at the fair. Police and Fair officials ask everyone to always speak up if they see any suspicious activity at or near the fairgrounds.

“The Wausau Police Department will be on foot patrol every day of the fair. We are also working with the Marathon County Sheriff’s department.”