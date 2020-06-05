2020 Wisconsin Valley Fair canceled

The 2020 Wisconsin Valley Fair has been canceled.

According to a press release, the Board of Directors states the risk of community spread of COVID-19 and guidance from the health department has lead them to determine it would not be safe to hold an event of this size. “The Wisconsin Valley Fair Board of Directors work tirelessly throughout the year to plan this event and this decision was not made lightly. We understand there will be disappointment at this announcement, but safety must come first.”

Information about refunds and other frequently asked questions will be shared on the Wisconsin Valley Fair’s website and Facebook pages soon. Sponsor, vendors, and advanced ticket holders will have the opportunity to have their payments and tickets rolled over to the 2021 Wisconsin Valley Fair or be issued a full refund. Fair staff will reach out to those parties directly to make arrangements. Details on the Market Animal Show and sale will also be available in the coming weeks.

The fair is rescheduled for August 3-8, 2021

