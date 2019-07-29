The Wisconsin Valley Fair begins Tuesday in Wausau and the weather couldn’t be more perfect.





Beyond rides and delicious food, numerous events take place. Fairgoers are likely familiar with the nightly featured musical acts, but there are also many events that take place throughout the day, including the grilled cheese competition, animal exhibit judging and the Fairest of the Fair party.

It’s the 151th anniversary of the fair. It’s held at Marathon Park located at 1201 Stewart Ave. in Wausau.

Grandstand entertainment includes Boogie an the Yo-yo’z on Tuesday night, Rodney Atkins and Wednesday, Daughtry on Thursday, Andy Grammer on Friday, and rodeo on Saturday. The fair concludes with a draft horse show at 10:30 a.m. and demo derby at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

All Grandstand events, except the demolition derby, are included with gate admission. The gates open at 3:30 p.m. so concert goers can set lawn chairs or blankets. Free seating includes the Grandstand itself, the grass berms, and the area between the reserved seating and the grandstand itself.

Reserved seats are $25 prior to the fair and $30 after the fair. These are folding chairs set up directly in front of the stage so you do not need to provide your own seat. You can purchase these at wisconsinvalleyfair.com or in person at our office in Marathon Park. However, Andy Grammer is sold out for reserved seating.

Click here for more information including event details on the Wisconsin Valley Fair website.

