Wisconsin State Fair starts today!

Celebrate all things Wisconsin at the Wisconsin State Fair August 1-11. The fair has everything from the original cream puff, live music, and new delicacy that could have your skin crawling.

Fair officials have now closed public access to all animal areas, including the petting zoo, but plan to keep the fair open. /: (MGN)

The Wisconsin Products Pavilion is a chance for everyone to immerse themselves in the thriving industries of the state. Companies will display their products and give presentations about doing business in Wisconsin. Some of the companies include Usinger's Famous Sausage, Cedar Crest Ice Cream, Wisconsin Maple Syrup producers. Wisconsin Cherry Growers and the Department of Tourism.

The State Fair is offering people the chance to get a true taste of Wisconsin and try one of the 64 Wisconsin beers on tap. It is called the Micro tap and it will also have three specialty beers that can only be found at the fair.

New this year is the Dairy Lane Exhibit, an interactive display that gives fairgoers a chance to learn more about the dairy industry. There will be interactive touch-screen displays and live animals.

Every year the fair has new food for people to try and this year that includes bug tacos as one of them. Don't worry if you can't stomach the tacos, there are more than 200 vendors that offer more than 800 dishes.

For the first time this year the fair is offering a ride share pick up and drop off location. It is located at the U.S. Cellular Main Gate.

Wisconsin State Fair officials said they are constantly improving and increasing their security. Be prepared for bag checks at all 8 entrance gates. Officers will be patrolling the perimeter and grounds at all times of the fair.

More details on the live entertainment, ticket prices and hours click here.