Wisconsin State Emergency Operations Center says state at Level 1

Wisconsin State Emergency Operations Center has announced the status of emergency operations in Wisconsin is Level 1.

The state has five levels.

Emergency management defines Level 1 as:

Full activation of the State EOC with WEM, DMA, DHS (Dept. of Health Services), DNR, DOT Highways, State Patrol, DATCP, and DOC having representatives in the EOC. Other state agencies and volunteer organizations will be requested to send representatives to the EOC depending on the nature of the event and the need for additional support to local jurisdictions.

Factors for determining threat level include evacuations, impact on critical facilities, weather threats and number of counties effect, among others.

Click here for more information.

