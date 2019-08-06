Attorney General Kaul supports new gun laws

In the wake of recent mass shootings across the United States, there's a new call for action by state officials for ways to make Wisconsin communities safer.

But not everyone here in Wisconsin agrees with Gov. Tony Evers' push for new gun laws.

After a phone call to both Republican legislative leaders, Gov. Evers will meet with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald next week.

The governor's goal is to get bipartisan support for universal background checks and a red flag law.

"Red flag law allows a judge to issue an order that allows that firearm to temporarily be removed from a person if a family member or law enforcement officer comes forward," Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul explained.

Fitzgerald and Vos have voiced opposition to red flag laws, saying they could be too broad.

Vos tweeted Tuesday, "I will not entertain proposals to take away Second Amendment rights or due process."

At the Wisconsin Chiefs of Police Association Conference on Tuesday, Kaul said any such law would have to be carefully targeted.

"We want to protect Second Amendment rights of people who are law-abiding firearm owners who are not a danger to commit a crime, but if we have someone making threats to commit one of these horrible tragedies, I also think we need a tool to allow law enforcement to take action to prevent that from happening," Kaul said.

Kaul went on to say that whenever a mass shooting happens there are usually a lot of calls for action. He hopes this time around he sees some change.

"The good news is, there has been movement from some people when it comes to support common-sense legislation. The president said he supports red flag law. The governor in Ohio supports expanded background checks. I am hopeful in Wisconsin, even though these events happened elsewhere, that we are going to take action now so that we aren't having to think about action in the wake of a tragedy here in Wisconsin."

"What we need is political will," Kaul said. "We need legislators to come together, hold hearings on these issues, and hopefully take action to keep our communities safer."

Fitzgerald said any proposals will be discussed by Republicans in a closed caucus in the fall, similar to legislation in previous years.

I will not entertain proposals to take away second amendment rights or due process.



Hopefully, we can find common ground on the real problem by addressing the mental health issues facing Wisconsin. — Speaker Robin Vos (@SpeakerVos) August 6, 2019

