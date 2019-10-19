Wisconsin Science Festival comes to Wausau

The 2019 Wisconsin Science Festival wants kids to get excited about engineering and physics.

The four-day fest included events around the state with hands-on activities for younger and older kids.

The Marathon County Public Library hosted an event that let kids build paper sculptures to use construction skills and make rainbow art to learn about the reflection of light.

"I really wanted them to be colorful because I think that visually, that's really attractive to kids, so I thought it would be really neat to try to make rainbows. Everyone enjoys them in the sky, why not make one of your own?" said Rose Dehut, a library specialist.

The event is one of 300 opportunities for kids to get their hands dirty learning about science this weekend.