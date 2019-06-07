Wisconsin River Pro Rodeo royalty show off skills

In honor of the 30th anniversary of the Wisconsin River Pro Rodeo this weekend in Merrill, 2019 Rodeo Queen Madison Schulz and 2019 Rodeo Princess Allison Tillman stopped by Sunrise 7 Friday morning.

This year's event, sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and the Womens Professional Rodeo Association, includes traditional roping and riding as well as stunt rider Dusti Dickerson.

Both Schulz and Tillman have been riding since they were young. Schulz started solo barrel racing when she was 4-years-old, while Tillman showed off her roping skills on Meteorologist Austin Kopnitsky.

The three-day rodeo starts Friday night with events throughout the weekend at the Merrill Festival Grounds. Tickets are $12 in advance or $17 at the gate. Children under 5-years-old are free.