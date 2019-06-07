Wisconsin River Pro Rodeo celebrates 30 years

On Friday the Wisconsin River Pro celebrated 30 years in Merrill. The theme was military appreciation. Local veterans were honored at the start of the rodeo and are being sponsored to go on the next Never Forgotten Honor Flight.

The night included seven competitive events with participants coming from all over the country. Including roman rider and trick rider Dusti Dickerson.

Even in its 30th year, rodeo officials are still seeing a lot of interest in the community.

"It's pretty monumental for us. It's very special that we have been doing this for a lot of years. We have people come from all over our area. We've met a lot of nice people and get great feedback on our events, "

said Marketing Supervisor Theresa Grund.

The rodeo will continue through the weekend. For a link to more information about the events, click link here.