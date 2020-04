The Wisconsin River Pro Rodeo, scheduled to take place June 12 to the 14, has been canceled.

In a Facebook post, rodeo officials said that in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, they're choosing to honor the safety of their fans, contestants, vendors, committee, and all that assist in providing a fun filled weekend.

They encourage fans to mark their calendars and save the date for 2021's edition, set to take place June 11 to June 13.