Wisconsin River Pro Rodeo June 7-9 in Merrill

The Wisconsin River Pro Rodeo is celebrating three decades of riding broncos, roping calves, and wrestling steers. The rodeo returns June 7-9 to the Merrill Festival Grounds, located 2001 E 2nd St.

The traveling rodeo is sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association as well as the Womens Professional Rodeo Association.

The three day event features, quality family fun entertainment.

Spectators will watch cowboys show their skills. There's also no shortage of barrel racing rodeo royalty as well as the always entertaining mutton busting.

In 2017 the event won the WPRA National award for Small Committee of the year. The PRCA Great Lakes Circuit has also been voted best medium size rodeo three times in 2016, 2011 and 2009.

Tickets are $12 in advance or $17 at the gate. Children under 5-years-old are free.

Click here for ticket information and event details.

