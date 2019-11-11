Wisconsin Remembers: A Face for Every Name exhibit in Marathon County for Veterans day

The Wisconsin Remembers: A Face for Every Name exhibit will be open to the public at UW-Stevens Point at Wausau on Monday. For Veterans Day the exhibit will also be on display at the McMillan Memorial Library in Wisconsin Rapids, and The Culvers located at 2676 Cranston Road in Beloit.

Wisconsin Remembers: A Face for Every Name exhibit stands at the McMiller Memorial Library in Wisconsin Rapids on Nov. 8, 2019. (WSAW Photo)

The exhibit features 16 panels lined with photos for each of the 1,161 Wisconsinites officially listed on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. Rick Reyer with Wisconsin Public Radio said the exhibit pays tribute to those who lost their lives and lost their potential,

"We wanted to make sure that people throughout the state had an opportunity to see the pictures of the men and women who did serve and who did die in that war,” Reyer said.

Wisconsin Public Radio, PBS Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Veteran’s Museum worked with volunteers, throughout Wisconsin over the last eight years to collect the photos and information for each veteran.

Wisconsin was only the fifth state in the nation to find a photo for every resident list on the Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial.

The exhibit will be on display at UWSP at Wausau from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. until November 15. The exhibit is free to the public.

