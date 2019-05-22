Wisconsin Red Cross sends volunteers to help Oklahoma tornado victims

Seven people from the Wisconsin Red Cross will travel to Oklahoma and help with disaster relief after tornadoes and severe storms caused widespread damage.

Two volunteers are from the Madison area, one volunteer specializes in helping people find shelter and a safe place to stay. The other specializes in mental health resources.

"The Wisconsin Red Cross chapter has 2,300 volunteers that are involved in everything from disasters, communications, blood collection, military support and more," Justin Kern, Wisconsin Red Cross media coordinator, said.

The volunteers will spend two weeks in Oklahoma helping with disaster relief. So far, the Red Cross reports eight shelters set up across Oklahoma and southern Kansas.

They are also preparing for a strong tornado season, Kern said.

"We are making sure our volunteers are trained and prepared, because the long range outlook tells us this could be a strong tornado season and need volunteers," Kern said.

If you have loved ones or friends in areas that have been affected by a disaster, you can check and see if they are in shelter by using the Red Cross' website safeandwell.org.

