Wisconsin Rapids woman faces federal charges for stealing mail, identity theft, wire fraud

A grand jury has returned indictments for Shelby Bottensek from Wisconsin Rapids, who's charged with stealing mail, wire fraud, identity theft and other federal charges according to a press release from the Department of Justice.

Bottensek, 42, is accused of stealing more than 350 pieces of mail to over 170 recipients from mailboxes across north central and southern Wisconsin, including Wausau, Wisconsin Rapids, Waupaca, Janesville, Plover, and other municipalities. The indictment alleges that she conspired with others between August and October 2019.

The group would take the stolen mail to Bottensek's home in Wisconsin Rapids, where they're accused of opening and removing anything of value such as cash, credit cards and uncashed checks.

Bottensek is also charged with four counts of wire fraud for allegedly using the credit cards found in the stolen mail. She would then funnel the money into jail commissary accounts, one inmate in Walworth County Jail and another in Wood County Jail.

Bottensek faces up to 40 years in federal prison for the charges of conspiracy, stealing mail, wire fraud, and forged security. Each identity theft charge also carries a mandatory minimum penalty of two years, according to the DOJ, which could be served consecutive to any sentence for the wire fraud charges.

The investigation was handled by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Wood County Sheriff's Department, and Plover and Grand Rapids Police Departments.