Wisconsin Rapids protest supports Black Lives Matter

Another protest in supporting Black Lives Matter. Close to 30 people gathered in Wisconsin Rapids Monday to express their thoughts about police brutality against African Americans.

Many protesters explained they're frustrated with white supremacy in the United States. Even with the warm weather, the protesters said it's important their voices are heard, no matter the circumstance.

"Well, it says that we're not afraid to stand up for what we believe in no matter rain, shine, heat, we're going to do it," said Austin Winters, protest organizer.

"Black lives do matter and it is all about love not about hate, this right here, white silence is violence if you don't speak up when you see violence against somebody of color it's as if you're doing it yourself," said Jean Kohloff, one of the protesters.

Monday's protest was peaceful, but there were a few minor verbal confrontations from passersby.