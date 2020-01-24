Wisconsin Rapids Police searching for missing woman

The Wisconsin Rapids Police Department wants the public's help to find a missing woman.

According to a post on the department's Facebook page, officers are looking for Crystal Gadsky.

She is 5'7, 115 lbs, has green eyes and currently has dyed blue hair at medium length. Her natural hair color is brown.

Police say her family has not seen her for some time. Police have not released where she was last seen.

If you see Crystal please contact the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department at (715) 423-4444 and reference case # 20-1583.