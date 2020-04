Wisconsin Rapids native Vince Biegel will be returning to the Miami Dolphins after signing his restricted tender.

Biegel will make $2.132 million during the 2020 NFL season.

Last season, Biegel racked up 59 tackles, 2.5 sacks and an interception while starting 10 games..

The 26-year-old was drafted by the Packers in the fourth-round of the 2017 NFL Draft.