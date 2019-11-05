UPDATE: Winnebago Correctional inmate located after escape

The Oshkosh Police Department says a Wisconsin Rapids man that escaped during work release has been located. Oshkosh Police announced that Bradley Webie had been around 1:30 p.m. They did not give information on where he was found, according to WBAY-TV.

Bradley Webie, 35, was serving his sentence at the Winnebago Correctional Center for a 2017 Wood County burglary conviction.

Investigators said around 9 a.m. Tuesday, they learned Webie was missing.

Online court records show Webie has ties to Wood, Portage, and Adams counties. He last known address prior to his incarceration was in Wisconsin Rapids.

