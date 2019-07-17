Wisconsin Rapids man found guilty on 16 counts of child porn

A Wisconsin Rapids man was found guilty of sixteen counts of producing, attempting to produce, and possessing child pornography.

42-year-old Alex Kawleski was found guilty Tuesday after a two-day trial in front of a federal jury in Madison.

According to evidence presented during the trial, Kawleski recorded himself sexually assaulting a girl between ages 15 and 16 years old in 2013.

Kawleski also used a two way mirror to record two unsuspecting females in a bathroom while they were undressing, entering, and exiting a shower in 2013 and 2014. One victim was between 13 and 14, while the other was between 15 and 16 years old.

A friend found the videos of the females undressing and the assault on the same flash drive. They later gave the flash drive to a Wisconsin Rapids Police Department Detective.

Kawleski was convicted of producing child pornography in relation to the assault video, as well as being charged with attempting to produce child pornography in relation to the secretive shower recording.

Kawleski faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years with a maximum of 30 years in federal prison for each of the 15 counts of producing and attempting to produce child pornography.

He also faces a maximum of 10 years for the one count of possession of child pornography. His sentencing is scheduled for November 25 at 10 a.m.