Wisconsin Rapids man celebrates Juneteenth, family history

This year’s Juneteenth celebration recognizes 155 years since the end of slavery in the United States.

Steve Bornbach refers to documents regarding his families service during the Civil War at his home in Wisconsin Rapids. (WSAW photo)

For Wisconsin Rapids resident Steve Bornbach, not only is it important to celebrate Black heritage and the struggles and injustices members of the Black community faced while in slavery, but those who helped fight to end slavery.

“This Juneteenth day, it does have a lot of significance for me,” Bornbach explained. “I’m happy for the Black Americans and everybody who’s celebrating this day, but I also remember the sacrifices that my ancestors made along with many others to make this day happen.”

Bornbach began intently studying his family history and heritage in 1986. Throughout his years of research, he was able to gather documents and information relating to several family members that fought for The Union in the Civil War.

“Great-great grandfather John Finnegan, he fought at the Battle of Cold Harbor,” said Bornbach. “His brother went on to fight in the Battle of Antietam. My great-great grandmother’s first husband, he also fought in the Civil War.”

Studying his family history allows Bornbach to learn something new about himself.

He takes great pride in knowing his ancestors helped fight for an end to slavery.

“A lot of satisfaction,” Bornbach said. “To know that my ancestors had a part in helping shape the direction of America.”

Former President Barack Obama tweeted Friday saying, “Juneteenth has never been a celebration of victory or an acceptance of the way things are. It’s a celebration of progress. It’s an affirmation that despite the most painful parts of our history, change is possible – and there is still so much work to do.”

Bornbach agrees, saying that it’s important to recognize that even after slavery was abolished, Black Americans still struggled with equal treatment.

“They really weren’t free,” said Bornbach. “They were mistreated; they didn’t have any rights to vote; use the white man’s bathroom; eat with a white man. They had no rights whatsoever, even after these Civil War soldiers fought and died to give them those freedoms. It’s very sad that it took so long for other people to be treated the way we want to be treated.”

Also noting the importance to not forget those who fought to end slavery.

“There was a lot of suffering, there was a lot of misery, there was a lot of death,” added Bornbach, referring to the Civil War. “That’s what it took to make everyone free.”