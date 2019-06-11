Wisconsin Rapids looks to add to bike share program

As Wisconsin Rapids continues to grow, the city is looking to add a new feature to their bike share program.

Mayor Zach Vruwink says they're considering a way-finding program that would allow people using the bikes to easily navigate the trails in the city and see where they connect.

The mayor says this would be a great feature, since many people who are visiting the area and using the program may not know where to go.

The bike share program is in its second year and the mayor says Wisconsin Rapids is one of the smallest communities to have this type of program for residents.