Wisconsin Rapids fire chief helps save man's life while on vacation

Wisconsin Rapids fire chief Scott Young is being credited with helping save the life of a 63-year-old Hayward man, while Young was on vacation in Cable, WI.

Bruce Claflin and a large group of his family and friends were boating in Cable July 18 when they stopped at a local resort for dinner. Clafflin spent the days prior, working in extreme heat, preparing his property for the visit from his family and friends.

They docked the boat and the group began walking up a hill to the restaurant when Claflin says he fainted.

"I became fairly suddenly short of breath. I used my rescue inhaler and I just couldn't catch up and that's about the last thing I remember," said Claflin, in a phone conversation with NewsChannel 7.

Claflin, who has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, COPD, was in respiratory arrest and he couldn't breath. He was unconscious for much of what happened next. His family would later fill him in.

Two of his close friends took immediate action. One had just completed a CPR course and began performing CPR right away. The other rushed up the hill of the resort to call for help. Scott Young happened to be having dinner with his wife while on vacation at the resort, when he responded to the call.

"There's people that rush in and create action. Certainly he's one of those," said Claflin.

Young took control of the situation. He made sure an ambulance was called. He coached Claflin's friend performing CPR and then took turns with him, continuing life-saving measures until paramedics arrived about four minutes later.

Revived inside the ambulance, Claflin woke up as he was being transferred into a medical helicopter at Cable Union Airport. He was taken to a Duluth, MN hospital.

Claflin was released from the hospital just two days later with no medical restrictions. He says Young's leadership and experience are a big reason why he's alive and doing well today.

"I feel very, very fortunate and my family and I and my friends and I, we're all very, very grateful to Scott for his quick action and for his skills and his knowledge," said Claflin.

The two men spoke by phone July 26. Claflin knew Wisconsin Rapids had been hit by severe storms last week and figured Young was busy. When Claflin and Young finally spoke for the first time, Claflin says Young did not want to be called a hero. Claflin thanked him for his service and apologized for messing up his vacation.

"He's a guy that goes from calamity to catastrophe every day of the week. He came up here for a week probably to decompress a little bit and have some fun. I feel bad that I got in the way of that. But having said that, I'm damn glad he was on scene when I needed his help," admitted Clafflin.

