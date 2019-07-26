Wisconsin Rapids energy company says power should be restored by noon

The Wisconsin Rapids Water Works & Lighting Commission is asking customers that do not have power restored by noon Friday to call their office at 715-423-6300.

In a post on Facebook, staff say substantial progress was made Thursday in the restoration effort.

As of 7 a.m. Friday, about 800 customers remain without power with progress being made throughout the morning.

If your service or mast has been repaired, call 715-423-6300. Staff will relay that information to crews focusing on that issue.

The post concluded, stating:

Our community has been overwhelmingly supportive and thank you is not enough to express how much we appreciate the local businesses and individuals for your donations of food and beverages for all the linemen and workers. Most of all, we appreciate our customers for your patience and kindness through one of the worst natural disasters the Wisconsin Rapids community has ever faced.