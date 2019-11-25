Wisconsin Rapids couple says enough money raised for 7,400 wreaths for King veteran

American Legion Riders WI District 8 says enough money has been raised to place a wreath at every headstone at the Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in King.

Earlier this month, Evelyn and Ray McSherry of Wisconsin Rapids began raising money with the goal of placing wreaths at all 7,400 headstones.

Monday, they announced they’ve raised enough money and an incoming funds will go toward next year.

The project is part of Wreaths Across America, a national organization that holds wreath laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery each December since 1992, with local ceremonies occurring on the same day. The McSherrys got involved in 2010.

A wreath placing ceremony is scheduled for Dec. 14.

