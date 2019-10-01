Wisconsin Rapids breaks ground on $80 million manufacturing plant

Wisconsin Rapids broke ground on an $80 million Matalco aluminum manufacturing plant on Tuesday, October 1st. Construction in the Rapids East Commerce Center will last about one year and bring 80 new jobs to the city. The 110,000 square foot plant is the first of its kind in Wisconsin and in Wisconsin Rapids which has been known for its food and paper manufacturing plants. Mayor Zach Vruwink said he’s excited to be part of building something so significant on soil that the city has vacantly owned for over 20 years.

“It’s really a win for the city and for the community as a whole as we look to diversify the economy, create new jobs and add a new business to our community,” Vruwink said.

