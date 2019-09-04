Wisconsin Rapids boy getting support in fight against cancer

"Yes he's a superhero," proclaimed Tracy McGregor.

5 year-old Malcolm McGregor was diagnosed with Stage 4 high-risk Neuroblastoma last Christmas Eve.

"5 rounds of inpatient chemo, tumor resection, MIBG therapy, which is a whole body radiation, one stem cell transplant," McGregor recalled, Malcolm's mother.

A second stem cell transplant is near. The McGregor's have been commuting from Wisconsin Rapids to Madison, and the whole process is starting to take its toll on Malcolm.

"It started out OK, he was having a lot of fun going in for chemo, and playing and getting the one on one attention," said McGregor. "It's starting to not be fun for him anymore and he's starting to not want to go back."

He'll have to, though, for several more years. And the costs are starting to add up.

"This community is in love with this young boy," said Amy Scheide.

That's where Amy Scheide comes in, owner of Great Expectations restaurant. She's organized a fundraiser, Malcolm's Marvelous Superhero Cancer Crusade, for Saturday at Wildhorse Saloon in Wisconsin Rapids.

"There's a significant need of support for this family and this young man," said Scheide. "We just all want to make sure we are all as supportive as possible both financially and emotionally."

This isn't the first benefit she's put together.

"I know that I've got a clear cut mission to raise as much money as I can for the family but we hope we end up supporting the family in emotional ways, as well," Scheide said.

"It's been very overwhelming how many people have come out to support us so far and we're really looking forward to the benefit," McGregor added.

A community of superhero's uniting for one of their own.

Malcolm's Marvelous Superhero Cancer Crusade runs 11:30 am until 10:00 pm this Saturday night, September 7. It'll be held at Wildhorse Saloon in Wisconsin Rapids, with music, kids activities, food, raffles and more.