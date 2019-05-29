Wisconsin Rapids' Tianna Vanderhei reflects on Miss Wisconsin 2018 journey

It's been a whirl-wind year for Wisconsin Rapids' Tianna Vanderhei, but she's preparing to move onto the next chapter in her life, once she passes the crown to the 2019 Miss Wisconsin.

As Miss Wisconsin, she's traveled about 30,000 miles and speaking to roughly 4,000 students about her platform, which she says she's most proud of.

"My social impact initiative is called BOSS. Building our soft skills, strengthening our future,and I've really honed in on the importance of soft skills. Communication, empathy, responsibility, leadership and teamwork are my top five that I go through at schools, and seeing the look on kids' faces. I received a number of books kids made just saying, 'Oh I love to watch your dance.' or 'It was so inspiring to hear your story,'" Vanderhei said. "I competed six times before I won, and that journey wasn't an easy one but it was worth it, and I advocate for that for all the kids chasing any dream or an adult, keep going, believe in yourself and work hard."

As far as what's next for Vanderhei, she is staying in the area, as she just recently accepted a job in Wisconsin Rapids.

To learn more about the Miss Wisconsin events in June or get information on ticket pricing, visit www.misswisconsin.com.

