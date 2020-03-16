Wisconsin Rapids District announces drive-thru pick-up for lunches during closure

The Wisconsin Rapids School District has announced plans to assist families impacted by school closures with meals.

A message on the district’s Facebook page Monday states:

While schools are closed, the WRPS Food Service program will be providing free meals to all children ages 18 and under. Families will be able to drive-thru or walk up to receive their grab-and-go meals from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020 through Friday, March 20, 2020 and again Monday, March 30, 2020 through Friday, April 3, 2020.

No food will be served during the week of Spring Break (March 23-27). If you have any questions about the meal service being offered, please direct them to Food Services Director Elizabeth Messerli by calling 715-424-6703 or by email at elizabeth.messerli@wrps.net.

Meal pick-up locations include:

- Lincoln High School, 1801 16th St. So., Wisc. Rapids (front parking lot)

- Mead Elementary School, 241 17th Ave. So., Wisc. Rapids (side entrance on Alton Street)

- THINK Academy, 6950 Knowledge Ave., Rudolph, WI (front entrance)

Note that program locations and times are subject to change. Meals available while supplies last. WRPS is an equal opportunity provider.

Children will receive a grab-and-go lunch plus breakfast for the next day. Per USDA regulations, children must be present in order for meals to be provided. Meals are available to all children, not just those attending WRPS.

This program is solely for the pick-up of meals; meals will not be consumed on-site. We encourage families to continue to be proactive in reducing the risk of COVID-19 by not congregating at the pick-up locations. Continue to wash your hands often, sneeze or cough into a tissue, and stay home if you are sick.

If you are unable to pick-up meals, plan ahead by calling the Food Services line at 715-424-6703 ext. 1, by 9:00 a.m. and we will deliver a grab-and-go lunch plus breakfast for the next day for each child under 18 in the home.

Thank you for your patience and understanding as we work through all of the details needed to continue to best meet the needs of our students and families.

