Wisconsin Rapids Rafters are keeping it "business as usual" during COVID-19 pandemic

“For us, it’s kind of business as usual,” said Rafters general manager Andy Francis.

With the recent “Safer at Home” order by governor Tony Evers, business as usual changes location for the Rafters’ staff. Employees will no longer be working at their Witter Field offices.

“Overall, you know the communication process that’s changing as well,” said Francis. “A lot of electronic-based compared to doing a lot of face-to-face meetings. Overall, just trying to make sure our entertainment acts and giveaways are on schedule to arrive on time.”

Time is ticking toward opening day, and the Rafters’ staff is already working on the field. The Northwoods League is closely monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic as we get closer to the first pitch.

“Just be patient,” said Francis. “It’s something that is unprecedented thing that is unfortunate. We obviously would rather have it not happen, but it’s staying up to date with what we have on social media or our website.”

Francis does think there is one positive to come out of all of this for the Northwoods League.

“With no school, there are more guys available,” said Francis. “The overall talent that we’re going to see come into the league this year should be a nice uptick.”