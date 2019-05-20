Wisconsin Rapids Police could have body cameras by mid-summer

The Wisconsin Rapids Common Council is expected to approve the purchase of 30 body cameras for the police department at its meeting Tuesday.

Wisconsin Rapids Police Chief Erman Blevins said it had been a goal of his to get body cameras for the department. He said the three-year- total for the cameras, training, and storage is about $50,000. He said the department will be using carry over money from last year’s budget to fund the purchase.

If approved, Chief Blevins said they hope to have the cameras by mid-July.

The Wisconsin Rapids Police Department has 41 officers.

