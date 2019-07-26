Wisconsin Rapids Police: Thrifty thieves use stolen credit card at Goodwill

Wisconsin Rapids Police are asking for the public’s help locating three people they used lost credit card.

Police say the alleged victim was able to get a license plate number, however, the police say the plate was stolen in 2017 in Milwaukee. Their vehicle is described at a white car with a sticker on the left side of the back window.

Police say the man in the photo used the alleged victim’s credit card at Goodwill.

If you have any information about this case, you’re asked to call Wisconsin Rapids Police at 715-423-4444.

