Wisconsin Rapids Police Department announces passing of retired K9, Diego

The Wisconsin Rapids Police Department says retired K9, Diego has died.

Diego was a purebred German Shephard. He retired in 2015 when he was 9-years-old. The department began selling German Shephard stuffed animals to raise money for a replacement.

The post concluded, “Since his retirement, he lived with Sergeant Fleisner and his family. Diego played an important role, loved to be pet by children and was a hard-charging working dog. We already miss him.”

Sergeant Fleisner continues to serve with K9 Lex

