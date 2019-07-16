Wisconsin Rapids Passes Bullying Ordinance

The city of Wisconsin Rapids is going forward with an ordinance that targets bullying.

The motion was passed-- without any Amemdments tonight.

Mayor Zach Vruwink tells Newschannel 7 that parents would get a citation as a last resort if their child is found to be bullying.

The city will not intervene until the school district has exhausted *all other options.

The fees start at $50-dollars and go up to $100 and $250.

Mayor Vruwink says this ordinance is not *just targeted toward bullying in schools-- but in the city in general.

The ordinance will be in place for the upcoming school year.