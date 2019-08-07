Wisconsin Rapids man could face charges for possessing inactive bomb-like device

The Wood County Sheriff's Office is recommending charges be filed against 36-year-old Sean Curry, after a bomb squad investigation.

The Marathon-Oneida County Bomb Squad was called to the 2800 bock of Gaynor Avenue in Wisconsin Rapids, to investigate a suspicious device with the characteristics of a homemade bomb, on July 27th.

At the time, they said the bomb was not active, and they were able to dismantle it without incident.

On Wednesday, the Wood County Sheriff's office said the device consisted of several shogun shells in a tube wrapped up with electrical tape and was about a foot long. They say it also had nails at the end and what appeared to be a push button for possible activation.

The Sheriff's office says it's referred a charge to the District Attorney's office against Sean Curry for possession of the device.

The Sheriff's office investigation showed he made, and used the device to intimidate people.

Law enforcement say the public was not in any danger because of the device. They don't believe there was any intent to place the device in a public area.