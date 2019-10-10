Wisconsin Rapids Fire Chief named 72nd Assembly District First Responder of the Year

The Wisconsin Rapids fire chief will head to the State Capital today for the Wisconsin Hometown Heroes ceremony. Here the Wisconsin State Assembly will honor Fire Chief Scott Young as the 72nd Assembly District First Responder of the Year. Nekoosa Representative Scott Krug announced Young’s honor earlier in the week. In a press release Krug said he was thankful for Young’s dedication to emergency medical services.

“Chief Young is a 27 year veteran of the Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department, and is dedicated to the safety of the citizens of Wisconsin Rapids and the state of Wisconsin. I am thankful for Chief Young’s commitment to public safety both on and off the job, and honored to have the opportunity to recognize his service to our state,” Krug said.

When on vacation in July, Young resuscitated on a man experiencing life-threatening complications do to chronic obtrusive pulmonary disease. Young helped stabilize the man, utilizing his training and experience. Young said that while he is glad to have been a part of helping the man, that innocent is small compared to what his team does every day.

"I'm a fire chief. I make policies and pay the bills and do budget. The men and women that are on shift do this daily and I'm so proud of the job they do. So it's just hopefully a reflection of our community and the department in general,” Young said.

Young said the man has fully recovered and is the real hero of the story.

"He's alive. He's with his family. He's superman. He's actually the real hero to me in this. He's the one that fought and is alive today,” Young said.

At one p.m. Young will be recognized with first responders from all around the state.

