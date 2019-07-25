Wisconsin Rapids DMV reopens July 25

The Wisconsin DMV Customer Service Center in Wisconsin Rapids will reopen on Thursday for its normal business hours. It's open 7:45 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

It closed on Tuesday due to power outages cause by recent storms.

While the Wisconsin Rapids DMV location was closed on Tuesday, customers in this area were able to access DMV services at the Marshfield DMV location. The Marshfield location, normally only open on Mondays and Wednesdays, returns to its normal schedule.

The location, at 1681 Second Avenue South., serves customers Tuesdays and Thursdays.