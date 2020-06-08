Wisconsin Rapids Aquatic Center to open June 29

Wisconsin Rapids Regional Aquatics Center is scheduled to open June 29.

The new aquatic center features a lazy river, zip line, climbing wall, and splash pad.

A private donor invested $2.5 million with another $500,000 matching grant. The city invested $5.5 million. Total costs were estimated around $12 million.

Last summer, then-Mayor Zach Vruwink said it would be inclusive of all age demographics and have a fee structure that will make it affordable for all families. He says support was strong for the center in Rapids. And, since it's close to Witter Field where the Rafters play baseball, people head to a game after taking a dip.

Wisconsin Rapids resident day passes are $4. Non-resident day passes are $6.

