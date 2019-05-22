Wisconsin Public Service working to restore power after storm

8:41 p.m. update: Wisconsin Public Service says they've restored power to more than 45,000 customers since 1 a.m., and about 3,500 customers are still without power.

The areas with the largest number of outages still are Tomahawk with about 2,200 customers without power, Merrill with 1,100, and Wausau with 160.

--------------------

6:30p.m. There are still thousands of people without power Wednesday evening, after strong wind gusts came through north central Wisconsin early Wednesday morning.

It was all hands on deck for Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) workers as some of them were out servicing power lines since 1:30 A.M. on Wednesday.

With gusts up to nearly 60 mph, WPS workers say that powerlines didn’t stand a chance. More than 30,000 people had service restored throughout Wednesday, but the calls kept coming in throughout the day.

"What we're seeing is that we will go out and do restoration and the winds are still blowing. So some new outages are being called in," said Kelly Zagrzebski with Wisconsin Public Service.

Crews will be out until all of the power is restored, they are unsure of when they will be finished.

If you see a downed powerline, WPS says to give them a call at 800-450-7240.

